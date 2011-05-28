Sony CEO Doesn't Understand Reason For PSN Attack

Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

By Ben StraussPlayStation Network is finally on the way to being revitalized in Sony’s various markets, and Sony boss Howard Stinger has yet to find reasoning in the attack that crippled the online multimedia service.



Stringer has stated that Sony was confident the free service would have been safe from hacking, but that assumption has cost the company dearly.

“Obviously our network security didn’t stop the attack and we’re trying to understand why, and we’ve made big strides in bolstering our security,” he said to Bloomberg. “We have a network that gave people services free. It didn’t seem like the likeliest place for an attack.”

Even with all of the problems facing Sony, Stringer sees no blame towards himself, insisting that he “[doesn’t] think [he] could apologise for not knowing. It’s a whole new experience for everybody on this scale.”

Perhaps if the ‘bolstered security’ had been a mandate to begin with, Sony would not have lost a projected $171 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.