Sony thinks you'll pay $400 for this bizarre Bluetooth speaker that looks like a Magic 8 ball with wheels

Sony has a strange new Bluetooth speaker. This is it:

The BSP60 is shaped like a Magic 8 ball, but it has three tiny wheels on the bottom, and it can leverage your Android phone’s voice recognition software for things like setting timers, asking maths questions, or checking the weather.

In this sense, it’s kind of like the Amazon Echo, the cylindrical voice-powered device that can answer questions, play music, set reminders, and more.

Sony’s speaker also comes with NFC built-in, so you can use it as a hands-free speakerphone for making calls or listening to music from your smartphone, just with a simple touch. It will also vibrate if your phone receives a text or notification.

As Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski points out, Sony’s BSP60 is really similar to the Sony Rolly from 2007, the egg-shaped Bluetooth speaker that also rolled around and played music. But even though the new speaker has many advances over the Rolly, it still costs the same as that discontinued product: $US400.

The BSP60 won’t be available for a few months, but you can register with Sony to find out as soon as it’s available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.