Sony BMG Sued For Using Pirated Software

You read that headline right — Sony BMG, ardent foe of music piracy, is in trouble for using pirated software.



The company is being sued by PointDev, a French software company that makes Windows administration tools, after an IT worker at Sony BMG called and supplied the company with a pirated licence number for one of its products.

A subsequent raid of Sony BMG offices in France turned up pirated PointDev software on four servers, and quite a bit more suspect software. The Business Software Alliance thinks that up to 47% of the software installed on French business computers could be pirated. For its part, PointDev is claiming $475,000 in damages. Sony BMG declined to comment.

The CEO of tiny PointDev (six employees), Agustoni Paul-Henry, doesn’t think it was an oversight, or the work of one person. “I think piracy is linked to the policy of a company,” he said. But who cares if it is? We can almost hear everybody who’s been sued by Sony BMG for dowloading music laughing.

