Sony-BMG Reshuffles, Gives Clive Davis A Gentle Shove

What do you do when your industry is in a death spiral? Reshuffle your management ranks. EMI is in the midst of a headache-inducing org chart overhaul, and Sony-BMG just announced its own moves.



OUT: Charles Goldstuck, former President and COO of the BMG unit and a one-time rising star; Tim Bowen, Sony-BMG COO.

UP: Barry Weiss, former President and COO of Zomba Label Group (Britney, Justin Timberlake, Backstreet Boys et al), is now Chairman and CEO of BMG.

PUSHED POLITELY ASIDE: Clive Davis, former BMG Chairman and CEO, is now “Chief Creative Officer”, a title we don’t believe existed before, and which we’re interpreting as “honorific title because we don’t want to or can’t fire you”.

Clive is a legendary figure in the business, and the kind of legendary figure who doesn’t mind telling you that he’s a legendary figure, so this move is important for that reason. But in the big picture, this is unlikely to matter much: The people who aren’t buying CDs anymore have never heard of Clive Davis. Press release for music industry Kremlinologists follows.

SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

New York – April 17, 2008 – SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT today announced

a series of senior management changes that will further strengthen the

operation of the company.

Effective immediately, Barry Weiss will assume the position of Chairman

and CEO of the BMG Label Group. Mr. Weiss will report to Rolf

Schmidt-Holtz, Chief Executive Officer of SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT,

and will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the

Group and its labels, which include RCA Records, Jive, J Records,

LaFace, Arista, Volcano, Verity, GospoCentric and Fo Yo Soul.

Effective immediately, Clive Davis will assume the role of Chief

Creative Officer — SONY BMG Worldwide. In this role, he will also

continue to work together with premier artists for SONY BMG and will

report to Rolf Schmidt-Holtz. Mr. Davis has been a monumental figure in

the music industry for generations. He has shaped the careers of

legendary artists such as Janis Joplin, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston and

Carlos Santana, among others, and has become a music legend in his own

right.

Mr. Weiss previously served as President and CEO of the Zomba Label

Group, where he signed and/or developed some of the world’s most popular

artists including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, R. Kelly,

Backstreet Boys, Chris Brown, T-Pain and Three Days Grace. He has built

a reputation as an exceptional leader who skillfully combines creative

sensitivity with business tenacity. Mr. Weiss will continue to oversee

Zomba as part of the BMG Label Group in his new role.

Richard Sanders, currently President of Global Marketing, will now

become Head of International, responsible for operations and regional

offices worldwide. He will continue to oversee Global Marketing.

Tim Bowen will leave the company. As SONY BMG’s Chief Operating Officer,

Mr. Bowen successfully worked across labels and regions to unify SONY

BMG and expand its presence in markets around the world.

Charles Goldstuck will leave the company to pursue other business

interests. Mr. Goldstuck helped to build BMG into one of the most

successful music label groups in the industry during his tenure as

President and COO. His many contributions over the years have greatly

benefited the BMG Label Group.

SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT thanks Mr. Bowen and Mr. Goldstuck for

their dedicated service to the company.

