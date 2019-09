The other shoe dropped at Sony-BMG: another 20 to 25 positions will be cut, we’re told, adding to the previously reported 20 jobs cut last week. This next round is focused on the Sony side of the joint venture, and puts the total number of cuts within the 40-70 range we originally reported on Nov. 30. More to come?

