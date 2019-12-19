Gamers are paying $150 or more for customisable controllers, but Sony's new $30 add-on will give your PlayStation 4 controller a crucial upgrade

Sony / PlayStation Blog Sony’s Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 adds two customisable buttons to the back of the controller.

Sony will release a $US30 Back Button Attachment for the PlayStation4 controller in January 2020, giving players an affordable way to add two customisable buttons to their controllers.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment will add two customisable buttons that sit underneath the controller, and an OLED display will show which commands are assigned to the buttons.

Gamers commonly pay $US160 or more for customisable controllers with similar paddle buttons underneath the controller, but buying a new DualShock 4 with the Back Button Attachment will cost less $US90.

Sony‘s new $US30 Back Button Attachment for the PlayStation4 controller will give gamers an affordable way to improve their play without investing in a pricey third-party device. The DualShock 4 back button attachment adds two customisable buttons to the bottom of the controller that can be programmed to mirror any of the controller’s standard buttons.

Rear paddle controls are a popular addition for premium video game controllers because they allow players to use more fingers and keep their thumbs focused on the front-facing controls. However the most popular controllers with these features cost $US150 or more, like Scuf Gaming’s Infinity4PS PRO controller and Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller.

The PlayStation 4 back button attachment offers simple functionality for a much lower cost, and players won’t have to spend time getting used to a different device. The PlayStation 4 is the most popular console of the current generation and the PlayStation 4 is the best-selling controller. The Back Button Attachment connects to the DualShock 4’s headphone jack and includes a pass-through so you can still plug in a headset.

That PlayStation 4 also has a system menu that lets players re-assign all of the buttons on their controller, and the Back Button Attachment will make it even easier to build an ideal control scheme.

Sony will release the back button attachment on January 23, 2020. Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 5 during the 2020 holiday season with a new controller that improves on the design of the DualShock 4. The PlayStation 5 controller will have a USB-C charger and make use of haptic feedback. Patent images of the PlayStation 5 controller were published in November.

It’s unclear if the PlayStation 4 controller will work with the PlayStation 5, but Microsoft has promised that Xbox One controller will still work with the new Xbox Series X, a new console that will compete with the PlayStation 5 next fall. Even if the PlayStation 5 doesn’t make use of the DualShock 4, the controller is now compatible with Apple devices and is supported by most PC games.

