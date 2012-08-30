Here's Sony's New Android Tablet!

Photo: Sony

Sony officially took the wraps off its newest Android tablet, the Xperia Tablet S, this morning.It’s an update to its not-so-well-received Tablet S from last year. This year’s model looks nearly identical to last year’s except it’s a noticeably lighter and thinner. It still has the same unique fold-over design, which helps balance the tablet when you hold it with one hand.



The new Tablet S also has an IR blaster so you can control your TV with a special universal remote app.

The Xperia Tablet S goes on sale Sept. 7 for $399, $499, and $599 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively. You can pre-order it today.

I got a look at the Xperia Tablet S at a few weeks ago. It was a pre-production version, so I wasn’t allowed to take any photos. Oh well.

Luckily, there are some pretty press shots Sony sent me last night, just in time for the product embargo to expire! You can take a look in the gallery below.

