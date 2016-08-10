PlayStation just announced a September event, where it will likely unveil the PlayStation 4 successor

Sony PlayStation on Tuesday afternoon sent invites for an event on September 7 called “PlayStation Meeting,” where the company will “share details about the PlayStation business.”

Earlier today, reports from Vice Gaming and Gameblog claimed PlayStation would hold an event that day to unveil its PlayStation 4 Neo, also known as the PlayStation 4.5.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Neo is expected to play all the current PlayStation 4 games out there, but offer more horsepower for better graphics and frame rates. It’s expected to also support 4K games, movies, and TV shows.

With that extra horsepower, the Neo will likely be the ideal console to power the company’s upcoming virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR, which arrives in October.

We look forward to learning more about the PlayStation 4 successor on September 7. The event starts at 3 p.m. ET.

