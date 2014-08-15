Sony's 'Album Of The Day' IPhone App Offers Daily Discounts Up To 70% Off

If you haven’t given in to the streaming boom and you still purchase your music, Sony’s new “Album of the Day” app might be for you.

Here’s how it works:

Every day, the app will alert you to a discounted album from Sony’s music collection, and you’ll have 24 hours to take advantage of the discount. The discounts will be up to 70% off.

Upcoming offers will include albums from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Simon & Garfunkel, Usher, Johnny Cash, and Bob Dylan.

Sony includes a handy timer in the app to remind you that time is ticking away for each deal, and you can swipe left to view the deals you’ve missed. The best way to use the app, however, is to enable push notifications so you’re alerted to the day’s deal without having to open the app.

To purchase an album, Sony includes a link to the album on iTunes, but you could simply visit iTunes directly if you know which Sony album is discounted for the day. This app just makes it easy to see which of its albums are discounted on the iTunes Store and for how much longer. As The Next Web’s Nick Summers points out, iTunes is currently the only place to purchase Sony’s discounted albums.

The free app is only available for iPhone and iPod Touch, and you can download Sony’s “Album of the Day” app over at the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.