Sony Admits It's Terrified Of The iPhone

Sony has a new ad campaign poking fun at gaming on the iPhone. The gist of the ad: You can get cheap crappy games on the iPhone, or you can get cheap awesome games on a Sony PSP.



It’s a cute ad, but it only shows how scared of the iPhone Sony really is. If Apple, and other smartphones weren’t a big threat, there would be no need for an ad like this.

Sony is right to be scared of smartphones. Gaming on the iPhone is big. Gaming on Microsoft’s forthcoming Windows Phone 7 could be huge. Google needs to work on its app store, but Android should become a massive gaming platform, too.

Sure, smartphones won’t sate hardcore gamers, but it’s going to be much harder for Sony to pluck casual gamers in the future, as smartphones do a good enough job for a large percentage of the population.



