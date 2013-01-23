Even Sony Will Beat Apple To Making A Giant Phone

Photo: The Verge
We’ve been saying it for weeks now: big-screen smartphones are the new trend for 2013.It looks like Sony will give it a go, based on a leaked screen component we found on The Verge.
The component is for a massive 6.44-inch device The Verge speculates to be capable of displaying full 1080p HD video.
The leak was originally posted to the Chinese site Digi-wo.
It’s possible Sony will formally unveil the so-called phablet at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona next month.
