Even Sony Will Beat Apple To Making A Giant Phone

We’ve been saying it for weeks now: big-screen smartphones are the new trend for 2013.It looks like Sony will give it a go, based on a leaked screen component we found on The Verge.



The component is for a massive 6.44-inch device The Verge speculates to be capable of displaying full 1080p HD video.

The leak was originally posted to the Chinese site Digi-wo.

It’s possible Sony will formally unveil the so-called phablet at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona next month.

