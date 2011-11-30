Sonos Is Getting A Massive Update With Deep Spotify Integration

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Sonos announced today that it’s releasing an update for its music systems that includes compatibility with a variety of new Android-based tablets, including the Kindle Fire.The Sonos Controller app now works on Samsung Galaxy Tabs, HTC Flyer, Sony Tablet S, Kindle Fire, and most other Honeycomb tablets.



The update also includes better Spotify integration that pulls in tracks from your inbox plus Spotify’s new releases and top tracks lists.

Those new Spotify features likely have something to do with what Spotify plans to announce at its big press event in NYC later today.

Other music services will also get deeper integration with Sonos thanks to the company’s new API developer program. Sonos users can test the new services out before they go public via Sonos Labs, another new feature in the system update.

You’ll need a free update for your Sonos system to get the new features, so keep an eye on your Sonos’ notifications for when it’s available.

