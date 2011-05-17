You'll Be Begging For A Sonos Stereo After You Read This [REVIEW]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

I’ve been intrigued by Sonos music systems for a while now, and I finally got to try one out this weekend.Sonos stereos integrate with your home’s Wi-Fi network. There’s no CD player. Instead, all the music is beamed from your computer or smartphone to the stereo.



If you have multiple stereos in different rooms, you can network them together and control what to play on each one.

How is this different than Apple’s AirPlay + AirPort Express solution?

With Apple’s system, you’re pretty much stuck using it in the room has access to the AirPort Express. Sonos is completely wireless. You can set up as many different stereos as you want and control them all using the Sonos Bridge accessory.

The Bridge hooks up to your wireless router and acts as a hub that lets all your Sonos stereos talk to each other.

Setup is relatively easy. After hooking up the Bridge to the wireless router, you launch the desktop software to sync the stereo with your computer’s music library.

The only real downside I came across was the desktop app.

It took almost 20 minutes for the app to index the music on my computer. (You can’t play music until this process is done.)

Afterwards, I found the app’s layout to be clunky and difficult to navigate. You can still do everything you can in iTunes, create playlists, search by song, artist, or album, etc. But if you have a lot of music, this could be a daunting task.

The menus are cluttered with a bunch of those flip-down triangles, so there’s no easy way to find the exact song you’re looking for from your list without a lot of scrolling and clicking.

The Android and iPhone app has a much better layout, which makes it a lot easier to control your music.

The stereo’s sound quality is excellent. I’m no audio expert, but music filled my living room, and could be pumped up pretty loud. Perfect for parties.

Sonos isn’t cheap. I’d only recommend this to true music lovers, but you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

I tested the S5, which will cost you $399.99. The Bridge, which connects multiple stereos and controller, costs $99.99.

You can also download the Sonos controller app for iPhone and Android.

If you’re considering a Sonos, I took some time to put together a setup guide at the link below. Check it out, along with some photos of the system.

