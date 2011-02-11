Sonos Launches On Android: Here's Why That's Huge

Photo: Sonos

Sonos, the high-end, Internet-streaming stereo company, just announced that it would support Android phones with a new remote control app.This means that Android users with Android 2.1 or newer will be able to control Sonos stereo systems from their phones.



Why is Android support huge for Sonos? Because Android is getting huge, and Sonos couldn’t previously take advantage of it.

Sonos tells us that among its new households, 90% are activating smartphone remote control apps. Before, that meant that only Apple iPhone/iPod touch/iPad households could buy Sonos equipment without spending $350 extra for a separate remote control.

But now millions of Android owners can buy Sonos gear and have the convenience of using their phone as a remote control. It could open the doors to a lot more sales for Sonos.

Sonos doesn’t disclose its revenues but says that business basically doubled year-over-year in 2010.

