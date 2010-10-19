Sonos Makes A Million-Dollar Bet On Apple's iAds

Sonos, which makes high-end, Internet-connected speaker systems, is the latest company to launch an iAd, via Apple’s mobile advertising service.



That’s an especially big bet for Sonos: Apple has a notorious $1 million minimum order for iAds, and unlike early iAd advertisers with massive marketing budgets to blow on experiments — like Citibank, AT&T, Unilever, and Nissan — Sonos is a smaller, privately held company.

Sonos wouldn’t specify how much it’s spending on iAds, but a rep tells us that it’s a “major % of marketing spend for us.”

It’s a big bet, but it actually makes sense: The iPhone is arguably the best way to control a Sonos sound system, so iPhone owners are probably Sonos’s best audience to target with advertising.

Here’s a video of Sonos’ iAd:



