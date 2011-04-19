Sonos Gets A Big Upgrade With AirPlay Support But It'll Cost You $99

Photo: Sonos

Sonos, the maker of multi-room music systems, has updated its software to allow for Apple’s AirPlay support.That means you can now beam music from your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad to any Sonos player in your home.



To use AirPlay with Sonos, you’ll need an AirPort Express, which costs $99.

Sonos has also added a new Android app that will let you control your system from your Android phone or tablet.

You can download both the iPhone and Android app for free. Check out sonos.com to see the different music players they offer.

Don’t Miss: 4Shared Turns Your Android Phone Into An All-You-Can Eat Streaming Music Player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.