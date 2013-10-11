Sonny Bill Williams Will Stay With The Sydney Roosters Another Season

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Sonny Bill Williams has announced he will re-sign with the Sydney Roosters after telling New Zealand Rugby Union he will not play for the Chiefs’ side next season.

After keeping tight lipped about his future at the Rooster grand final win last weekend, Williams has disappointed kiwi fans by turning down the Chiefs’ three year contact reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The All Blacks took to Twitter following the announcement:

Disappointing but we put our best foot forward, & in the end @SonnyBWilliams made his decision,” NZ Rugby's Neil Sorensen said. #SBWsaysno — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 11, 2013





Williams’ decision to re-sign with Sydney is a huge win for the club and will improve their chances of becoming the first team to win back to back premierships since 1992-93.

SMH has more.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.