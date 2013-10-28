Sonny Bill Williams Just Learnt Not To Showboat The Hard Way

It was a typical start to New Zealand’s Rugby League World Cup campaign – a routine 42-24 drubbing of Samoa which included three tries to Manu ‘The Beast’ Vatuvei.

But here’s the most entertaining part. Sonny Bill Williams taking things a little too easy in his first league game for the Kiwis since 2008:

Thank you, SBW. We all needed that.

UPDATE: At least he had the good sense to be embarrassed about it:

https://twitter.com/SonnyBWilliams/statuses/394578474171891712



