How Any Retail Investor Can Invest In A Whole Bunch Of Social Networks Right Now*

This morning saw yet another valuation story on a social network, this time Twitter, which Google and Facebook are both ogling, at a price between $8 and $10 billion.



And while it’s nice to dream of being part of one of those early shots at investing in Facebook, there may be another way.

The Solactive Social Network Index tracks an underlying basket of social networking companies. Right now it includes companies like Mail.RU and Tencent Holdings, but not Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

But the index’s operators intend to adjust and add in new social networking companies, whenever they go public, according to Bloomberg.

There’s just one catch: you have to live in Germany.

Right now the only product offered that tracks the index is the SONIX note. It’s an ETN offered by Societe Generale, but only to German customers.

It trades on Deutsche Boerse’s Scoach, its structured product trading platform, according to Bloomberg. No word on whether the potential merger between the Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would change its North American availability.

Take a look at how the SONIX has performed since inception:

