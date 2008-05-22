Sonic Youth To Sellout At Starbucks

Billboard.com reports: Sonic Youth has finalised the track list for its compilation “Hits Are for Squares,” due June 10 exclusively in Starbucks stores in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., as well as online.

In addition to the exclusive Sonic Youth track “Slow Revolution,” the limited-edition CD features Sonic Youth songs, handpicked by Radiohead, Chloe Sevigny, Dave Eggers, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Beck, Flea, David Cross and other enthusiasts. Participants have also written about their selections for the liner notes.

“I guess, for some, Sonic Youth represents something that they don’t really equate with Starbucks,” Moore told Billboard last year. “But I kind of like the absurdity of it. Sonic Youth has always, in a way, made itself available to the super mainstream.” Read more from Billboard.com



