Sonic’s new wine-flavored, alcohol-free slushies are the latest summer drinks to leave us scratching our heads

Sonic Drive-In just announced a new line of “Uncorked Slushes” that taste like wine, with no booze.

The frozen flavors include a peach white wine, a berry sangria, and a strawberry rosé.

Other brands have been adding alcohol to flavors like seltzer, iced tea, or Mountain Dew.

Sonic, the drive-in burger chain, just unveiled a new line of wine-flavored frozen drinks that will be available for a limited time, starting Monday, August 30, and ending on September 26.

In its announcement of the “Uncorked Slushes,” the company promises “a booze-less buzz in three craveable Slush flavors.” Here’s what Sonic had to say about its new offerings:

Strawberry Frosé: real strawberries and refreshing notes of authentic rosé wine flavor.

real strawberries and refreshing notes of authentic rosé wine flavor. Red Berry Sangria: invigorating notes of red berry sangria wine flavor with real strawberries.

invigorating notes of red berry sangria wine flavor with real strawberries. Peach Bellini: notes of crisp white wine infused with sweet peach flavor.

“Our culinary team is always looking for flavors that pair perfectly with the season, and the Uncorked Slushes will allow our guests to soak up every last moment of summer with each relaxing sip,” said Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and development, in a statement.

Sonic’s move bucks a trend among beverage brands racing to booze up all manner of other flavors, from sparkling water, to iced tea, to Mountain Dew.

Speaking of the Dew, PepsiCo just launched a drinkable version of its Flamin’ Hot Cheeto’s, because… well, why not?

So, as summer “wines down” (Sonic’s words) and you feel like taking a little escape from the daily grind, know that you can stop by Sonic and pretend for a moment that your desk lunch is actually brunch.