Sonic The Hedgehog Video Games Are Coming To Nintendo

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Nintendo.



SEGA and Nintendo just announced a partnership which will bring the classic character from the ’90s to the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

The partnership will bring three new Sonic games to the Nintendo platforms.

You can read the full press release here.

The first game will be “Sonic Lost World.” Check out the first piece of art for the game below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.