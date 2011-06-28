This Amazing Super-Sonic Jet Will Get You From New York To London In Two Hours*

Last week at the Paris Air Show, Hypermach revealed a new supersonic jet that will be able to travel twice as fast as the Concorde, the Daily Mail reported.



Hypermach says its SonicStar aeroplane will get you to London from New York in two hours.

Of course, it won’t be built until 2024, so who knows if it will ever exist.

