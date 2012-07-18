Sonia Sotomayor Worried Joining The High Court Would Derail Her Love Life

Sonia Sotomayor greets New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was reportedly so concerned about her dating life when she was nominated to the high court that she considered turning down the appointment.”She was happy with her lifestyle,” sitting federal judge Frederic Block wrote in his new book Disrobed, which U.S. News’ Washington Whispers reviewed on Tuesday.



“As a single woman, she enjoyed dating and taking her salsa lessons,” Block added.

However, pressure from the Hispanic community to accept President Barack Obama’s nomination became too great, and Sotomayor joined the high court, Block wrote in his book, a copy of which was obtained by U.S. News’ Washington Whispers.

Sotomayor’s fears were actually pretty valid.

The nation’s first Hispanic justice told Block “her social life had crashed” after joining the high court, Washington Whispers reported. “The dance lessons had stopped… She had to deal with her celebrity, which she said took up about 40 per cent of her time.”

Catching up to her new colleagues’ expertise also took up a majority of her time. Sotomayor reportedly told Block it would take “a few years” to reach the other justices’ knowledge of important issues such as the right to free speech under the Constitution.

Sotomayor’s office didn’t respond to Washington Whispers’ requests for comment.

Block also wrote about Sotomayor’s kindness, noting she once sent a signed picture of herself in the Supreme Court robe to Block’s doorman after learning the doorman cried when she was confirmed, Washington Whispers reported.

