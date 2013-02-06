Sonia Sotomayor To Stephen Colbert: You'll 'Find Out Soon Enough' Where I Stand On Gun Rights

Photo: Comedy Central

Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicted Monday night that a case relating to gun ownership would come before the Supreme Court soon, telling Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert “you’ll find out soon enough” where she stands on the topic.Colbert asked Sotomayor where she believed “we have the right to own any weapon that we want.”



“You’ll find out soon enough,” she said, laughing, “when a case comes up.”

Sotomayor described herself as politically Independent, lightheartedly dismissing Colbert’s labelling of her as a Democrat because she was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Gun rights have become a popular topic as the Obama administration and Congress have pushed for new gun legislation after the massacre in Newtown, Conn., late last year. Obama began to push his plan to curb gun violence Monday during a speech in Minnesota.

It would take a while for any cases based off new legislation to come before the Supreme Court. Some gun-control advocates have cited one of the court’s most conservative justices, Antonin Scalia, as leaving the door open for new legislation.

Watch the clip of Sotomayor below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

