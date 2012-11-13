Sonia Sotomayor Goes On Sesame Street And Ruins Every Little Girl's Dream

Abby Rogers

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor stopped by Sesame Street last week to essentially dash Abby Cadabby’s hopes of having a career as a princess. 

“Abby pretending to be a princess is fun, but it is definitely not a career,” Sotomayor told the pink puppet in a clip that gained prominence on BuzzFeed, the Washington Post, and TIME .

Instead, the justice recommended little girls go to school so they can be a teacher, lawyer, or “even a scientist.”

Watch Sotomayor set Abby Cadabby straight, courtesy of Sesame Street:

