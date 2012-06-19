Meet The Hottest New Music App For The iPhone

Photo: Tobyotter via flickr
Pandora is fun when you know exactly what type of artist or song you want to listen to, but what if you’re in a particular mood and want your playlist to reflect that?Enter Songza.
Songza is quickly rising in popularity. The iPhone app is number 14 in the “top free” section of the App Store, while the iPad app is currently number 1 in its respective section.
GigaOm reports that “[Unlike Pandora] Songza, uses humans — about 25 in total — to create playlists and then uses an algorithm to help you discover those playlists.”
Songza is all about music discovery based on how you’re feeling. As soon as we fired up the app this morning Songza knew it was Monday mid-morning and gave us a selection from “still waking up” to “work or study” and four more choices.
The app is well designed and fun we can’t wait to check out the gym playlists.
Songza is free and available for iPhone and iPad.
This impressed us. As soon as we fired the app up it gave us options based on either our mood or the time of day. We chose Work or Study.
More choices...We like how detailed Songza is. They are trying to match exactly what you want to hear. We chose '90s #1 Hits here.
We wanted to look into some other playlists and just see what they had to offer. '90s Crowd Pleasing Hits was pretty good.
Album art is displayed large and while there are some ads they aren't distracting like other music discovery apps.
Another favourite part...picking music based on day and time. Now go check out Songza for yourself...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.