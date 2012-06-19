Meet The Hottest New Music App For The iPhone

Photo: Tobyotter via flickr

Pandora is fun when you know exactly what type of artist or song you want to listen to, but what if you’re in a particular mood and want your playlist to reflect that?Enter Songza.



Songza is quickly rising in popularity. The iPhone app is number 14 in the “top free” section of the App Store, while the iPad app is currently number 1 in its respective section.

GigaOm reports that “[Unlike Pandora] Songza, uses humans — about 25 in total — to create playlists and then uses an algorithm to help you discover those playlists.”

Songza is all about music discovery based on how you’re feeling. As soon as we fired up the app this morning Songza knew it was Monday mid-morning and gave us a selection from “still waking up” to “work or study” and four more choices.

The app is well designed and fun we can’t wait to check out the gym playlists.

Songza is free and available for iPhone and iPad.

