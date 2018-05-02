9 songs you didn’t realize Taylor Swift wrote

- Taylor Swift’s biggest fans might not know about these popular songs that she wrote.
- She helped write songs like “This Is What You Came For” and “Beautiful Ghosts.”
- Swift cowrote or was featured on a number of tracks including “Safe and Sound” and “Both of Us.”
But “Better Man” was originally written by Swift.
Kimberly Schlapman, one of Little Big Town’s four members, told Taste of Country in 2016, “She sent us the song … We were like, ‘Wow! Taylor sent us a song. She’s one of the best songwriters ever.'”
According to Schlapman, Swift thought the song would be great for the country group because of their four-part harmonies.
Fans today might be more aware of Swift’s credit on the song now that she rerecorded it for herself on “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
According to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, or ASCAP, Swift penned the song “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” performed by Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana in the film.
Swift also made a cameo in the film and sang her song “Crazier.”
Pickler told The Boot, “Taylor Swift and I actually wrote this song together while we were on tour with Brad Paisley. I had went through a really bad breakup a while back, so we wrote the song about the relationship that went sour.”
She added, “It’s so funny, because Taylor always says that she has the ‘Picture [to Burn]’ song, and Carrie Underwood has ‘Before He Cheats’ … and now ‘Best Days of Your Life’ — that’s my kiss-off song!”
Sugarland band member Jennifer Nettles told Billboard in 2018, “[Taylor] reached out. We [have] obviously known each other for many years. When she was first getting started we had just had our first little EP out, called ‘Premium Quality Tunes.'”
Swift is also featured on the track and in the song’s music video.
“Babe” is another track that Swift has since rerecorded for her own album, “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
At first, fans were unsure whether or not Swift had actually written the song.
In July 2017, TMZ reported that Harris and Swift “both knew the song would be a hit, but Taylor wrote it for Calvin and both agreed it was a bad idea to let the world know they collaborated as a couple … it would overshadow the song.”
Eventually, a representative for Swift confirmed with People that Swift wrote the song, stating, “Taylor Swift wrote ‘This Is What You Came For’ under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.”
Per Hip Hop DX, B.o.B. told B96’s Julian On The Radio that his collaboration with Swift “happened naturally.”
He continued, “It wasn’t like the label was like, ‘We need to get a Taylor Swift feature.’ It was really like she hit me up and invited me to come on her set, and I couldn’t make it because I wasn’t in Atlanta at the time, but she actually arranged for me to come to Dallas and she brought me out and I played her the song, she liked it and it naturally happened.”
According to Billboard, the song helped to boost the band’s already-successful summer and to display their “softer side.”
Swift cowrote “Safe and Sound” with The Civil Wars, and she told MTV in 2012 that the song “just ended up so organically coming together.”
She continued, “We wrote this song and recorded it one day. When we got the track back, I was so surprised by the restraint. He created this ethereal sound without making it this big battle anthem.”
The group ended up winning a Grammy in 2013 for “Safe and Sound.”
Swift’s song “Eyes Open” was also featured on the movie’s soundtrack.
Francesca Hayward sings the song in the film, but Swift also recorded a studio version of it.
“There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie,” Swift said in an interview with Universal Pictures. “It was just this beautiful haunting melody.”
