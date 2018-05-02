9 songs you didn’t realize Taylor Swift wrote

Taylor Swift wrote “Better Man” and sent it to the band Little Big Town.

In October of 2016, country band Little Big Town released their hit single “Better Man,” the first preview for the album “Breaker.” The song went on to garner critical acclaim, evening winning song of the year at the 2017 Country Music Awards.

But “Better Man” was originally written by Swift.

Kimberly Schlapman, one of Little Big Town’s four members, told Taste of Country in 2016, “She sent us the song … We were like, ‘Wow! Taylor sent us a song. She’s one of the best songwriters ever.'”

According to Schlapman, Swift thought the song would be great for the country group because of their four-part harmonies.

Fans today might be more aware of Swift’s credit on the song now that she rerecorded it for herself on “Red (Taylor’s Version).”