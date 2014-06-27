9 Hit Songs You Had No Idea Were Written By Carole King

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Carole King, right, performing at this month’s Tony Awards with Jessie Mueller, who won Best Actress for portraying the musician.

The Broadway musical “Beautiful”— the true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise from behind-the-scenes songwriter to solo stardom — took home three Tony Awards in June, including Best Actress for Jessie Mueller’s portrayal of King.

Carol King/’Tapestry’ ‘Tapestry’ launched Carole King’s solo career in 1971, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time.

But what many don’t realise about King’s career is that the musician began songwriting for other artists in the 1960s, over a decade before she became a famous artist in her own right. King and her then husband,Gerry Goffin, wrote more than two dozen hits for top artists of the time, including Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, and the Beatles.

It wasn’t until divorce and a cross-country move to Los Angeles that King released her first solo album “Tapestry,” which included hit songs like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and “It’s Too Late.” In 1971, “Tapestry,” produced by Lou Adler, hit No. 1 on the charts and won a Grammy in 1972 for Album of the Year.

But before “Tapestry” sold over 25 million copies worldwide and became one of the best-selling albums of all time, King and Goffin were a hit-making duo in the shadows of the spotlight.

Here are nine of the collaborating couple’s top hits sung by other artists:

1. “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin — 1967

In 1971, King released her first solo album, “Tapestry,” which included her own version of this song that she wrote for Aretha Franklin. The album went on to receive the first-ever diamond certification after selling more than 10 million copies.

2. “The Locomotion” by Little Eva — 1962

The song went on to reach No. 1 in the U.S. in three different decades: the ’60s for the original version, the ’70s for a version by Grand Funk Railroad rendition, and the ’80s for Kylie Minogue’s pop version.

3. “One Fine Day” by the Chiffons — 1963

The song was written for Little Eva, but the Chiffons brought it to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. “Up On the Roof” by the Drifters — 1963

The 1980 Rolling Stone “Illustrated History of Rock & Roll” described “Up on the Roof” as “in every way a remarkable pop song for 1962.” The music magazine called the lyrics “first-rate, sophisticated writing.”

5. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by the Shirelles — 1960

It became the first song by an all-girl group to reach No. 1 in the U.S.

6. “Take Good Care Of My Baby” by Bobby Vee — 1961

The song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in September of 1961.

7. “Chains” by the Beatles — 1963

The song was originally recorded (but not released) by the Everly Brothers.

8. “Crying In The Rain” by Everly Brothers — 1962

The song was written by Carole King and Howard Greenfield, a coworker of King and Goffin at Aldon Music. The single peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. pop charts in 1962.

9. James Taylor, “You’ve Got a Friend” — 1971

Taylor recorded the song for his “Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon” album the same year King recorded it on “Tapestry.” It was Taylor’s first and only No. 1 Billboard hit.

King has said that “the song was as close to pure inspiration as I’ve ever experienced. The song wrote itself. It was written by something outside myself, through me.”

But both artists won with the song — Taylor took home a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, while King won

Song of the Year.

