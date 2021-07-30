40 celebrities who have songs named after them

“It’s about being at that (crappy) house party and seeing girls who have very nice hair and new clothes and sweep the guys you wish were compatible with off their feet,” the R&B singer told USA Today about naming the fourth track on her debut album, “Ctrl.”
“I started thinking about every movie that you see Drew in. All her roles are this amazing, kind girl who is misunderstood, but just wants to be loved.”
Bryce Vine also has a song named after the “50 First Dates” actress.
“[Wayne] was like, ‘I’ma do a song. Is it okay, can I do a song?'” Bryant went on. “I was like, alright cool. I just thought he was bs-ing or whatever. Before the Celtics series he sends me the song and I was like, ‘Oh, you were serious. Okay, that’s awesome.'”
“Madonna” is the sixth track on Drake’s mixtape, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”
“I really believe strongly in her talent and her position in our generation. I think she’s one of the biggest stars ever, but especially for these girls right now. I feel like they need Beyoncé.”
The track incorporates the hook from “Say My Name,” a classic recorded by Beyoncé’s former girl group, Destiny’s Child.
Nicki Minaj released her song “Marilyn Monroe” in 2012.
The track was made with the 1950s icon in mind, as the rapper incorporated Monroe’s famous quote: “I’m selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.”
Verse 1 of Minaj’s song goes, “I can be selfish / Yeah, so impatient / Sometimes I feel like Marylin Monroe / I’m insecure / Yeah, I make mistakes / Sometimes, I feel like I’m at the end of the road.”
And the song’s chorus goes, “Call it a curse / Or just call me blessed / If you can’t handle my worst / You ain’t getting my best.”
“Tim McGraw” was Taylor Swift’s first-ever single, released on June 19, 2006.
Swift’s debut single was named after the country-singing legend.
“I wrote [the song] in my freshman year of high school. I got the idea in math class. I was just sitting there, and I started humming this melody. I kind of related it to this situation I was in,” Swift told CMT in a 2006 interview.
“I was dating a guy who was about to go off to college. I knew we were going to break up. So I started thinking about all the things that I knew would remind him of me. Surprisingly, the first thing that came to mind was that my favorite country artist is Tim McGraw,” she said.
“Kevin’s Heart,” a play on Kevin Hart’s name, is included on J. Cole’s album “KOD.”
The comedian was also tapped to star in the music video, which was released on April 24, 2018.
Panic! At The Disco’s “Miss Jackson” is named after Janet Jackson and refers to her song “Nasty” in the lyrics.
“‘Miss Jackson’ is about something that actually happened to me when I was younger. I hadn’t really talked about it, and I felt that if I didn’t, I would keep thinking about it. It would drive me crazy,” lead singer Brendon Urie told MTV News in a 2013 interview.
“When I was younger, I would mess around; I’d sleep with one girl one night, sleep with her friend the next night, and not care about how they felt, or how I made them feel. And then it happened to me and I realized ‘Wow, that’s what that feels like? I feel really s—-y.'”
“Jackie Chan” is a 2018 song by Tiesto and Dzeko, featuring Post Malone and Preme.
“He’s the man. I mean, he obviously has some moments you can laugh at, for sure, but like, he’s a genius, and you gotta respect someone who has such strong beliefs – not religious beliefs – but just in what he wants to do. There’s no half-stepping with him,” he added.
Lil Durk also has a song named after West: “Kanye Krazy.”
The up-and-coming rapper teamed up with directors at Lyrical Lemonade to make the “Kanye Krazy” music video, which highlights West’s most memorable moments in his career.
“Anna Wintour” by Azealia Banks gets its title from the editor-in-chief of Vogue.
“The reason I wanted to call the song ‘Anna Wintour’ was actually because the beat was a remix of my song called ‘Ice Princess,'” she told MTV News.
“Since the tone of the song ‘Ice Princess’ was about being this cold, frigid person who doesn’t need anyone’s help,” she went on, adding, “It just kind of naturally wrote itself. Like, you know, the pieces were just there. Anna Wintour; Ice Princess; cold-hearted girl; she finally finds love.”
“Michael Jordan” is the sixth track on Kendrick Lamar’s fourth mixtape, “Overly Dedicated.”
“I basically wanted to show that I’m competitive,” he said.
“Before music, I wanted to be Michael Jordan,” he continued. “I have a lot of insight on hooping, whether you see it or not.”
Logic released “Keanu Reeves” in 2019.
It has an explicit reference to the “Matrix” star in the opening lyrics, “I’m the one, b—-, I am the one, like Keanu Reeves.”
Fall Out Boy’s “Uma Thurman” is based on the actress’s character in “Kill Bill.”
“Uma Thurman” is the fifth track on the band’s “American Beauty/American Psycho” album.
“The thing that I like about a lot of the characters Uma Thurman has played is that she picks these quirky, yet powerful roles,” bassist Pete Wentz told Billboard in 2015. “When we were writing the song, I’d play it for people and a lot them immediately thought ‘Pulp Fiction.'”
“But to me, I felt like it was more her character in ‘Kill Bill.’ It’s iconic, vengeful,” he continued, adding, “If you grew up at all in the ’90s, it’s hard not to crush on a woman like Uma Thurman.”
Jay-Z’s “Tom Ford” is named after the fashion designer.
“It was great, but when I first saw it performed in a stadium of 60,000 people and my name flashing across this gigantic screen, it was very strange. It made me just want to crawl under a rock,” Ford told CNBC International TV about his reaction to the song.
“I’m a very, very private person and I’m extremely shy, which you wouldn’t know because I have mastered a kind of public ability to perform. It’s part of my job,” he continued. “But I’m quite shy and it’s very strange when you hear an entire audience saying ‘Tom Ford.'”
Rihanna is included in the title of The Wanted’s song “Walk Like Rihanna.”
The British-Irish boy band put this song on its third studio album, “Word of Mouth,” as the sixth track.
“A friend of ours wrote it and when we first heard it we actually laughed, but then we got used to it and did the production on it and then we just thought, you know what, it’s a bit fun and we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” bandmate Max George said on the talk show “Loose Women” in 2013.
“She said she was actually really flattered and she thought it was really fun, which is what we wanted to do,” George said of Rihanna’s reaction.
Yella Beezy released the song “Stevie Wonder” in 2017.
“I wanted his legacy to be celebrated in song and also it was an opportunity, as a musician, for me to be cathartic and address my own empathy about it, because it was very sobering to get to reflect on my own mortality as well,” he said.
“Brad Pitt’s Cousin” is on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ second studio album “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.”
Throughout the 2016 song, the Seattle rapper playfully says that Brad Pitt is his cousin and makes multiple references to the actor’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
U2 has a song called “Elvis Presley and America.”
Bono, U2’s lead singer, has been a long-time fan of “the King.”
The lyrics go, “You’re my velvet Elvis / I ain’t never gonna take you down / Making everybody jealous / When they step into my house / Soft to the touch, feels like love / Knew it as soon as I felt it / You’re my velvet Elvis, baby.”
Capital Cities released “Farrah Fawcett Hair” in 2013.
This 2013 ditty mentions other stars like Michael Jackson and Daniel Day-Lewis, but the fashion model’s name was picked to be the title.
The song explores a fascination with the model’s hair and carries the chorus, “You know it when you see it / You know it when it’s there / Like Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ / Like Farrah Fawcett hair.”
“Dennis Rodman” is the second track on ASAP Ferg’s album, “Floor Seats II.”
“I just wanted to make the players a part of the whole experience. Also, I wanted to give back to the players because they bump my music so much before and after the games. That was my way of giving back.”
“I wrote the honky dory song before I met him. And then I played it to him at the factory and he said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right, that’s great.’ And that was his critique of the song,” he continued. “I don’t know if he ever liked it or not.”
Bowie was the subject of Phish’s “David Bowie.”
Bowie also became the subject of a song himself when the American rock band released “David Bowie” on the 1989 album, “Junta.”
The 36-year-old artist also previously made a reference to the late rapper via his 2009 track “Notorious Dom 2.”
Phantogram has a song called “Bill Murray.”
“We always pictured a sad Bill Murray for the visuals of that song. We want him to be in the music video,” vocalist Josh Carter told The Atlantic in 2014.
Sadly, a visual for the project was never made.
“Doris Day” by Jack’s Mannequin is a song about lusting after a mystery woman.
Though the track is titled after the star, her name is never actually mentioned in the song.
Minutemen’s song “Bob Dylan Wrote Propaganda Songs” is included on their sophomore album “What Makes a Man Start Fires?”
The “propaganda songs” the title refers to include Dylan’s “Blowin’ In The Wind” and “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” which are known for their political awareness as well as changing the course of history.
“Steve McQueen” by Sheryl Crow was released on July 15, 2002.
“Little @MacMiller, you illegally used my name for your song ‘Donald Trump’ which now has over 75 million hits,” he tweeted, adding in a follow-up that he was going to teach Miller “a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance.”
“Little @MacMiller, I want the money not the plaque you gave me,” he wrote.