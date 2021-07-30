40 celebrities who have songs named after them

“Drew Barrymore” is the fourth track on SZA’s debut album “Ctrl.”

“It’s about being at that (crappy) house party and seeing girls who have very nice hair and new clothes and sweep the guys you wish were compatible with off their feet,” the R&B singer told USA Today about naming the fourth track on her debut album, “Ctrl.”

“I started thinking about every movie that you see Drew in. All her roles are this amazing, kind girl who is misunderstood, but just wants to be loved.”