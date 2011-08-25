Here Are 15 Songs The Chinese Government Doesn't Want You To Hear

China’s ministry of culture has made its own 100 list, The Guardian reports — a list of 100 songs that cannot be played in the country.



All songs, they say, violate a 2009 law that bans songs with “poor taste and vulgar content.”

Websites that don’t remove them before September 15th will be prosecuted.

Not all of the songs are American, but we have some serious stand-outs. Lady Gaga made the list 6 times — truly impressive. And the ministry even found the time to dig back into the 90s, pull out a track from The Backstreet Boys, and ban that pop gem.

This is old hat for China. The Rolling Stones are unable to play hit songs like “Honky Tonk Woman” and ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together” when they play there. I suppose that makes more sense than banning Bruno Mars, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.