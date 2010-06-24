US

Is Asia Next On The Austerity Agenda?

Gregory White

While the world is considering, or enacting, austerity programmes set to target out of control budgets, Asia remains silent on the matter. Song Seng Wun of CIMB-GK Research thinks it is only a matter of time till those countries turn the stimulus pump off.

  • 0:50 In Asia, it may be time to end some of the stimulus, but there are serious concerns it may be too early for Western Europe; individual governments will make their own choices.
  • 3:20 It is simple, if you can afford to keep the pump going you may do so.

From CNBC:

