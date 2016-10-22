A YouTube genius realised that every song is better if you replace the lyrics with 'All Star'

Jon Sudano/YouTube Jon Sudano realises the truth: that the lyrics to ‘All Star’ are the only ones worth anything.

The INSIDER Summary:

• A YouTuber realised most songs are better with the lyrics from “All Star” by Smash Mouth.

• It has brought me much mirth.

Since it hit the airwaves in 1999, and then made it into the “Shrek” soundtrack in 2001, “All Star” by Smash Mouth has rocked the internet as one of the best songs ever.

It’s invaded the music world by being remixed into everything from Eminem’s “Mum’s Spaghetti” to “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” Web artist Neil Cicierega made an entire album, called “Mouth Sounds,” that remixed the iconic song into Top 40 hits.

The genius of YouTube’s new star Jon Sudano is that he realised: Why not just replace the lyrics of every song with “All Star”?

It works really well. Take a look at his cover of Adele’s “Hello.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

His cover of “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence is a joy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sudano also finds places for Easter eggs in the closed captions. This is from his “Hello” cover:

Sometimes Sudano reverts to the song’s original lyrics, and he gets them wrong. For instance, he sang “hello from the outside” instead of “hello from the other side,” Adele’s original lyrics. It’s this author’s humble opinion, however, that the original lyrics don’t matter anyway — only Smash Mouth’s do.

Sudano started posting his covers with an update of “Imagine” by John Lennon one week ago. After being posted to Reddit, he’s gone viral, with hundreds of thousands of views and about 24,000 subscribers.

He’s enjoying his fame.

INSIDER reached out to Sudano for comment and we’ll update this post if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.