One Woman's Expletive-Filled Rant About Google+ Will End Up Making Money For Google

Screenshot/YouTube Emma Blackery wrote ‘F%^# You Google+’ and uploaded it to YouTube.

One disgruntled YouTube user wrote and recorded an expletive-filled rant, lashing out at YouTube and Google+ for attempting to regulate comments on the video-sharing platform.

What she didn’t recognise was that the ad that plays before her video generates money for the search giant she’s railing against, because Google owns YouTube.

We first heard the song on The Register.

Last week, YouTube announced it was making strides in bettering its comment moderation system, and if you’ve ever read the comments on YouTube, you know that it isn’t the most productive space to have an intelligent conversation. These changes, in theory, should be good ones.

But there’s one small catch that’s been angering some users: you now have to have a Google+ account to be able to leave a comment. The comments are tied to your real name and Google+ profile.

Emma Blackery lashed out at YouTube and Google+ through the expressive art of song, using expletives to convey her annoyance with Google’s overpowering presence in her virtual world.

Some key lyrics:

You ruined this site and called it integration, so I’m writing this song to vent my frustration.

Blackery isn’t the only person outraged by this new system. YouTube’s founder, Jawed Karim, notoriously left his first ever comment on a YouTube video last week.

The comment? “Why the f–k do i need a google+ account to comment on a video?”

The song is called ‘F%#$ You, Google+’, and you can watch it below.

(Fair warning: the language is not safe for work).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.