This $5,000 EV motorcycle has wireless phone charging and costs less than some regular bicycles — see more

The Metacycle is an all-electric motorcycle from Sondors, a firm known for electric bicycles.

It comes with an estimated 80 miles of range and wireless phone charging.

At $US5,000, the Metacycle is very attractively priced.

The electric motorcycle isn’t a new idea â€” the $US30,000 Harley-Davidson LiveWire and $US24,000 Tarform Luna are two examples â€” but the brand-new Sondors Metacycle has at least one thing going for it: an astoundingly low price.

Weighing in at just 200 pounds, the $US5,000 Metacycle has an estimated range of 80 miles and offers wireless charging for your phone while you ride, Sondors said in a press release. Given that electric bikes from Harley and Tarform cost far more, the Metacycle’s price alone should make you sit up and pay attention.

The Metacycle is the first all-electric motorcycle from Sondors.

You’ll remember Sonders as a maker of fat-tire electric bicycles.

Hollis Johnson Sondors e-bike.

You can read the review here!

The Metacycle was designed with an urban environment in mind.

The bike is largely made from aluminium.

The frame, for example, is all-aluminium.

In total, the Metacycle weighs a mere 200 pounds.

There’s a hub motor that makes a claimed 8 kWh of nominal power and 14.5 kWh of peak power.

It also makes a claimed 80 pound-feet of nominal torque and 200 pound-feet of peak torque.

Range is an estimated 80 miles.

Top speed comes to 80 mph.

For a city environment, these stats sound pretty ideal.

You can even wirelessly charge your phone while you ride.

Oh, and the Metacycle’s battery? It’s removable.

It can be charged in four hours, Sondors says.

You can charge the bike at public charging stations, too.

Sondors says the Metacycle will start at just $US5,000.

You can preorder the bike by going to Sondors’ website.

The Tarform Luna electric motorcycle, on the other hand, starts at $US24,000.

And the Harley-Davidson LiveWire starts at around $US30,000.

The Metacycle might be lower on power and range, but it makes up for that in affordability.

