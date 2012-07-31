This New iPhone and iPad App Is The Best Way To Discover Music You Love

The internet is saturated with music. Music apps too.



Every so often we discover a music app that we really like. We especially enjoy apps that introduce us to music that wasn’t on our radar.

That’s why we love Sonarflow. The app is beautifully designed and actually does an excellent job of helping you find new music.

Sonarflow emphasises the user experience and encourages you to pinch and swipe to discover new music organised in various orbs. Once you zoom deeper into a particular orb, different artists begin to pop up related to the music that you like.

Even better, it works with popular music services like Spotify and your iTunes library.

Sonarflow offers three different apps. The first, Sonarflow for iTunes is free. The second, Sonarflow for Spotify is also free .

And finally, Sonarflow Pro costs $1.99 and includes all of the great features that come with the free version, except no ads and no playlist restrictions.

