Son Of McDonald's Franchisee Alleges His Dad Made Worker Text A Prostitute

The son of a McDonald’s franchise owner is accusing his dad of making an employee text a prostitute.

Jason Rippon of Pennsylvania asked the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate his 72-year-old father, James, reports PennLive.com.

Rippon alleges that his father “has ordered employees to help solicit prostitutes, regularly sexually harasses workers and makes racist comments to staff,” according to the report.

The son said alleges his father made employees send texts to prostitutes because he wasn’t sure how to use his cell phone.

James Rippon refuted the accusations to PennLive:

“Sadly, this situation stems from a personal family matter. The EEOC charge does not have merit, and I intend to defend the claims vigorously. However, since there is an EEOC case pending, I do not plan to provide further comment.”

