Son of Kansas lawmaker dies on the world's tallest water slide

The 12-year-old son of Kansas

Representative Scott Schwab died while riding the world’s tallest water slide over the weekend.

Caleb Thomas Schwab was visiting Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas City on Sunday, which is home to Verrückt

(German word for “insane”), the world’s tallest waterslide.

Police said in a brief statement officers were working “an apparent accident death investigation” at the water park, but gave no further details.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said in a statement. She added the park would be closed on Monday and the ride would undergo a full investigation.

“As we try and mend our home with him no longer with us, we are comforted knowing he believed in his saviour, Jesus, and they are forever together now. We will see him another day,” Representative Schwab said in a statement.

Verrückt, which is taller than Niagara Falls, was opened in July 2014 after three postponements due to rider safety tests.

Park visitors first climb the 264 stairs before sliding down Verrückt’s 168 foot tower in a 3 person raft. The ride, which simulates a water coaster, drops the riders nearly 17 stories for approximately 15 to 20 seconds, before propelling them back up another five stories.

According to Verrückt’s ride requirements, each raft must have at least 2 riders at least 54 inches tall and with a combined weight between 400 and 550 pounds.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.