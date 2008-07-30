Son of Failed Restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow Selling $20 Hot Dogs in Hamptons

Zachary Chodorow, son of restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow and a recent Wharton grad, is putting his business school education to good use, appealing to the Hamptons crowd’s elite palates by selling $20 kobe frankfurters from a hot-dog cart in East Hampton. Here’s hoping he’s right about the strong business; we’d hate to see him follow in his father’s footsteps of quickly-closed restaurants (Wild Salmon, Borough Food and Drink). We also hope he gets to keep some of that hot-dog money and that he’s not just shilling frankfurters to boost sales at his dad’s Kobe Club.



Page Six: THE son of restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow is following in his dad’s footsteps, with slightly lower prices. Zachary Chodorow, 22, a recent Wharton grad, is now selling $20 kobe frankfurters from a hot-dog cart outside the Lily Pond nightclub in East Hampton from midnight to 4 a.m. They come with such specialty condiments as spicy Asian ketchup and yuzu-ade drinks. The cart and the nightspot are next door to his father’s Kobe Club. Enterprising Zachary told The Post’s Braden Keil that the franks were flying Saturday night and that he wants to expand to other late-night locations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.