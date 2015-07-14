Son of Boston police captain charged in alleged ISIS-inspired bomb plot

A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to set off pressure-cooker bombs on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

ABC reports that the man is the estranged son of a respected Boston police captain.

“Ciccolo’s father is Boston police Captain Robert Ciccolo, a veteran commander assigned to Operations at Boston Police headquarters who was one of the first responders to the deadly Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013,” ABC reports.

Alexander Ciccolo, 23, was arrested on July 4 for the unlawful receipt of multiple guns, the department said.

He is alleged to have told a witness that he planned to purchase a pressure cooker similar to that used in the Boston bombings, prosecutors said.

“This is a very bad person arrested before he could do very bad things,” one senior federal official briefed on the arrest told ABC News.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)

