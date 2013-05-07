Son Of Alleged Kidnapper Actually Wrote An Article About Missing Girls In 2004

Kidnapping suspect Ariel Castro

The son of the man who allegedly kidnapped three woman nearly 10 years ago wrote a news story about one of the victims in 2004.



Ariel “Anthony” Castro, 31, wrote an article titled “Gina DeJesus’ disappearance has changed her neighbourhood” while he was a journalism student at Bowling Green State University in June 2004.

Here’s the first paragraph:

Since April 2, 2004 , the day 14-year-old Gina DeJesus was last seen on her way home from Wilbur Wright Middle School , neighbourhood residents have been taken by an overwhelming need for caution. Parents are more strictly enforcing curfews, encouraging their children to walk in groups, or driving them to and from school when they had previously walked alone.

Three brothers, including Ariel Castro, 52, have been arrested in connection with the separate abductions of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight.

The woman were freed when a neighbour heard Berry’s cries for help and let her out of a neighbourhood home.

Sara Shookman, a television journalist for WKYC in Cleveland, tweeted that she spoke with the writer as well as the editor of the Plain Press.

“This is beyond comprehension,” Anthony Castro told Shookman. “I’m truly stunned right now.”

His father is in police custody.

