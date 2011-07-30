Somewhere Inside JP Morgan There Are Three Very Full Young Interns

Photo: Wikipedia

Just when we thought this year’s JP Morgan intern class had provided us with all the entertainment they could muster, they up and surprise us again.As a reminder, so far this summer JP Morgan interns have:



1. Sent out emails advocating underage drinking at a bar known not to check IDs, with added guidance to acquire a fake ID if you haven’t already.

2. Been really, really ridiculously good-looking.

Now, they are doing this, via Dealbreaker:

How many tender little White Castle Burgers with those little, itty-bitty grilled onions that just explode in your mouth like flavour crystals can 3 JP Morgan interns eat in 5 minutes?

Three summer interns are about to go head to head. All are said to be of “medium build,” with two standing at about 5’11 and one at 5’5.

Go to Dealbreaker for the result.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.