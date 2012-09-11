INSTANT MBA: Sometimes You Need To Stop And Ask 'Why Are You Doing This?'

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Today’s advice comes from Dave Morin, co-founder of Path, via his interview with Inc.com:“We went through a period of time where we were listening to a lot of what everyone else was saying. We tried a few things. We thought it might increase the growth, might increase the engagement of the product. None of it was working.”



When the mobile social network first launched, adoption was slow and the company didn’t receive good press immediately.

In fact, the new business actually experienced a lot of negative feedback and had issues trying to figure out what they wanted to do with the business model.

After many failed attempts, Morin says that he and his co-founder had to sit down and think about why they were doing what they were doing.

“We realised the best products are designed by people who are designing it for themselves.”

In 2011, the co-founders redesigned the app and it has since been downloaded more than three million times.

“We’re trying to create a future and simplify it so that the most people in the world can use it. You need to stay true to your vision and your values.”

