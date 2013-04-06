INSTANT MBA: Sometimes You Should Take Credit For The Things You Don't Do

Today’s advice comes from Vivian Schiller, Chief Digital Officer NBC News, via her post on LinkedIn:



“It’s OK to sometimes take credit for the things you don’t do, because you won’t always get credit for the things you do do. This may sound presumptuous, but let’s be honest — inevitably at some point in your career, you’re going to work incredibly hard and get zero credit for it. But at some point, karma comes back around and you’ll be praised for something you had nothing to do with.”

Schiller knows that more often than not, the good deeds you preform at work will go by unnoticed. That doesn’t mean you should be taking credit for a project you had nothing to do with. What Schiller argues, is that the time will come when you worked on something that you didn’t necessarily pour your heart and soul into, but it ends up being precisely the project you get the most credit for. Instead of stepping up and saying you had nothing to do with it, take full advantage of the fact that your coworkers are singing your praises. If they didn’t notice the fruits of your labour when it really did count, take this as an opportunity to finally be recognised for your hard work.

“It’s often the unglamorous, behind-the-scenes work that has the most impact, even when no one notices or when it gets attributed to others. The point is this—we’re all going to be overpraised and we’re all going to be under praised, but key is to just buckle your seatbelt and keep on … So how do you avoid getting caught up in the rollercoaster ride of any career? Simple — celebrate the big moments and move on. Because we all know what’s waiting for us on the other side.”

