Sometimes Your Xbox Is A Brick. Sometimes It Burns Your House Down

Small consolation to the Xbox 360 owners who ended up with defective “red ring of death” game consoles last year. At least it didn’t burn down your house.



That’s what happened to a console owner in Little Rock, Arkansas, this week, when a power cord on their machine supposedly overheated and torched their home.

This isn’t the first time an Xbox power cord has caused Microsoft (MSFT) trouble. The good folks at Little Rock station THV tell us that Microsoft has been sued at least twice for fires related to the power cords, and notes that Microsoft recalled 14 million power cords in 2005. But that was for the first generation Xbox.

Microsoft estimates that the power cords pose an issue for 1 in 10,000 units of the newish game machine. Which means that 26 people who bought their Xbox 360s last month should be very careful.



