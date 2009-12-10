Tishman Speyer Negotiating Bailout With NY Fed -- Where Jerry Speyer Used To Sit On The Board

Tishman Speyer is in talkswith the New York Fed for restructuring loans an office property it owns in Chicago.



It sounds like business as usual.

Reuters: Real estate private equity firm Tishman Speyer Properties said it was in discussions with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and other lenders to restructure loans on a portfolio of downtown Chicago office towers.

Tishman was not in default on the Chicago debt, said company spokesperson Rick Matthews.

Our guess is that the talks will go pretty well. Why? Jerry Speyer is an ex-NY Fed board member!

