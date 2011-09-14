Something Weird Is Happening: Tim Geithner And Bernanke Are Sounding A Lot Better

It took over 3 years since the crisis began, but Tim Geithner and Ben Bernanke are both getting a lot better at communicating ideas to the public.



An his interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC, Tim Geithner was spot on in his assessment of what was wrong with the economy right now: Ongoing deleveraging, the external shocks (Japan, oil prices, etc.) and the crisis of confidence caused by the debt ceiling fight.

He even made a joke about getting fired.

Bernanke did a similarly good job at assessing the economy in his latest speech.

What’s more, both are getting better at speaking in public (in the past, both have had a reputation for being mumbly and nervous). And this makes sense: As you wrap your head around the situation the US is facing (ongoing deleveraging) you’re going to be more comfortable talking about it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.