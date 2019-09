Here is Matt Drudge’s take on Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” about a slave who gets freed and goes on a bounty mission to track down his wife.



It premiered in New York last night, and will be released  Christmas Day.

Photo: Matt Drudge

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.