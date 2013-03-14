Something Magical Just Happened While I Was Using Evernote, A Note-Taking App You Have To Start Using

Join Evernote, Facebook, LinkedIn, Trip Advisor and Disney at IGNITION Mobile on March 21, 2013 in San Francisco! Get market insight on mobile games, apps, devices, content and commerce. Register now.



Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

The reason it’s so fun to pay close attention to the technology industry is that sometimes, a feature or product will surprise you with an advancement that is such a leap, it feels like you have witnessed magic.This just happened to me.

I’m working on a profile about a Google executive.

I took 99% of my notes using my laptop or iPhone, writing and storing them in Evernote, an app that syncs between the two.

Then, the other day, I wrote out my outline for the profile in blue pen ink on the back of a some spare printer paper.

I lose physical objects, so I took a photo of the paper with my phone and saved it as a note in Evernote.

Here comes the magical part.

Today, I wanted to make sure I’ve looked at all my notes on this Google executive I’m profiling. So I searched for his name in Evernote.

And guess what showed up in the results?

The note with the image of the handwritten outline I made … with boxes superimposed on the image, highlighting the places my search query appeared on the page.

Holy moly: My handwritten notes are fully searchable.

Magic!

Evernote, by the way, is a startup bassed out of Silicon Valley. It’s raised a whole bunch of money – including some debt, recently. The plan isn’t to IPO anytime soon, CEO Phil Libin keeps telling reporters. The long term goal seems clear; to replace the Microsoft Office suit (and maybe the Adobe creativity suite).

Here’s my outline with a box around a search query (I’ve blurred out some of it):

Photo: Nicholas Carlson

