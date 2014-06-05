Something Just Spooked Crude

Crude prices just plunged 1.1%.

This is a strange development, since the EIA just reported supplies of U.S. crude declined 3.4 million barrels this week, which would suggest prices should rise.

Instead, West Texas Intermediate contracts fell to as low as $US102.60 from $US103.64, according to Investing.com.

RANSquawk suggests it may have had something to do with Ukraine’s new government announcing decentralization of powers, meaning supplies will be less subject to government fiat.

Prices have since come back up a bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.